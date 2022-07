#3 Avid Sucinori - Finger Lakes, R5 (19:58)

AVID SUCINORI has likely been building up to full fitness and looks the one to beat. She can strike at the third time of asking this season for a barn going great guns at present. Big Time Lady hails from a barn with a good record here and can fill the runner-up slot.

#5 Hi Honey - Fort Erie, R3 (22:01)

HI HONEY has to be considered on first start for her new trainer and seems the one they have to beat. She's previously been running in better maidens than this and the form of her barn is noteworthy. Pictureday Jessica stretches out in distance and is the pick of the remainder. Tangerine Twist is another who requires consideration.

#4 Fun Cool - Fort Erie, R6 (23:25)

FUN COOL has to be considered on first start for her new trainer and looks the one to aim at. This is her first run on dirt but she's recorded fast workouts on the surface and her barn has a good record here. Dance To The Beach posted a good time last time out and looks the likeliest to finish second.