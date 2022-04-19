Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 19 April

#1 With Thatbeingsaid - Turf Paradise, R1 (21:25)

WITH THATBEINGSAID is less up against it on this occasion and looks the one to side with. Dropping back into allowance company, this filly should take plenty of stopping over a course and distance she knows well. Ava K's Girl returns to the dirt for a new trainer having previously done most of her racing around the bigger New York tracks.

#7 Ruby Bleu - Parx, R9 (21:31)

RUBY BLEU must have a good chance on these terms and should give backers a good run for their money. The Penny Pearce barn is in good order at present and the selection is taken to quickly regain the winning thread after a narrow defeat last time. Colonel Juan is likely to be thereabouts as well, whilst My Friends Beer should also be considered.

#4 Benissimo - Turf Paradise, R3 (22:25)

BENISSIMO returns to the dirt and should be hard to beat on these terms. Placed on first start for his new barn here last time, he can finally shed the maiden tag. Sweet Savant has a rider in the saddle with few peers round here and looks the likeliest runner-up.