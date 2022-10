#5 Thy Kingdom - Fort Erie, R3 (19:01)

THY KINGDOM must have a good chance on these terms and is the tentative selection. He's been holding his form well this season and can build on recent second placed finishes. Verrazano Legacy comes here in a very good vein of form and appeals as best of the rest.

#6 Pardsy - Parx Racing, R6 (20:10)

PARDSY must have a good chance on these terms and should make a bold show. A winner of a starter allowance on penultimate start, he was worn down only late on last time on a sloppy track at Delaware Park. Geebert gets class relief and can come out best of the remainder, as does Mr. Roundtree who also requires respect.

#9 Ridin With Biden - Parx Racing, R9 (21:33)

RIDIN WITH BIDEN has strong claims on the back of his Grade 3 Greenwood Cup success last time. The drop in distance shouldn't be too much of an issue with the potential fast pace. Thomas Shelby won an allowance optional claimer at Monmouth last month and should be in the mix, whilst Far Mo Power has won three of his last four starts and can't be ruled out.