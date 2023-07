#5 Action Point - Fort Erie, R6 (23:50)

ACTION POINT must have a good chance on these terms and is the selection. It's interesting that connections are persevering with turf after just one previous run on the surface. Workin Out has run well the last twice and should give a good account too. Synchromesh is another who is entitled to a closer look if fully tuned up.

#3 Machtenhaironfire - Mountaineer Park, R6 (02:05)

MACHTENHAIRONFIRE is of major interest on barn debut and holds most appeal having raced in some better contests back in the day. Lady Noguez was narrowly denied in the slop last time and can chase the selection home. Go Stellaire also demands scrutiny.

#3 Escape Velocity - Mountaineer Park, R7 (02:30)

ESCAPE VELOCITY has won twice from last three starts at this level and looks the one to aim at. High Rolling Dude is going well at present and should be in the mix. Heza Handful deserves some consideration as well.