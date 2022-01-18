Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 18 January

#5 Allegretto - Parx R2 (17:52)

Allegretto did well to finish so far clear of the rest last time and looks to have a leading chance. Shes Euphoric is weighted to go well and could emerge as best of the remainder, while Speightster's Gold is another that comes into contention.

#4 Southern Runner - Parx R5 (19:13)

Southern Runner is dropping in class from stakes company and has a decent chance back in an allowance optional claimer. Crabs N Beer is facing an easier assignment than last time and may be the main threat, while Mr Sandman can't be ruled out of it either.

#1 Cant Stop This Man - Parx R7 (20:07)

Cant Stop This Man wasn't quite at his best last time but was in fine form before then and could well bounce back. Perfect Revenge ran well to be third at this track last time and can emerge second best, while Greyzer also has claims.