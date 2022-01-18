To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 18 January

US racing
Tmeform pick out the best bets in the US

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Parx on Tuesday.

"...did well to finish so far clear of the rest last time and looks to have a leading chance..."

Timeform on Allegretto

#5 Allegretto - Parx R2 (17:52)

Allegretto did well to finish so far clear of the rest last time and looks to have a leading chance. Shes Euphoric is weighted to go well and could emerge as best of the remainder, while Speightster's Gold is another that comes into contention.

#4 Southern Runner - Parx R5 (19:13)

Southern Runner is dropping in class from stakes company and has a decent chance back in an allowance optional claimer. Crabs N Beer is facing an easier assignment than last time and may be the main threat, while Mr Sandman can't be ruled out of it either.

#1 Cant Stop This Man - Parx R7 (20:07)

Cant Stop This Man wasn't quite at his best last time but was in fine form before then and could well bounce back. Perfect Revenge ran well to be third at this track last time and can emerge second best, while Greyzer also has claims.

Philadelphia (US) 18th Jan (R7 7f Claim)

Tuesday 18 January, 8.07pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Cant Stop This Man
Maine
The Big Grey
Greyzer
Perfect Revenge
Rack Gin
Excursion
Divine Miracle
Dont Recall
