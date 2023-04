#6 Blue Royal - Parx Racing, R6 (19:59)

BLUE ROYAL will be hard to beat on these terms and looks the one to go with in this allowance optional claimer. Praetorian Guard has been placed the last twice and is a contender too. All Eyes On You deserves some consideration as well.

#5 Andy Bobby - Turf Paradise, R1 (21:25)

ANDY BOBBY gets class relief in this low-grade claimer and looks the one to get on board with for a barn with a good strike-rate here. Irish Knight chased home a clear winner last time and appeals as best of the remainder.

#5 Aint She Dahrlin - Turf Paradise, R3 (22:20)

AIN'T SHE DAHRLIN was placed last time and gets class relief here despite the cutback in distance. She has a jockey up with a great record here and looks worth a wager to resume winning ways. Lucky Stepper appeals as best of the remainder, whilst Canterbury Gold merits respect as well.