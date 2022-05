Singinthruthestorm (Parx R2, 18:22 BST) posted a good time last time out and looks the one to fall in with. Second in a similar event here last time, he pulled a long way clear of the third on first start for this barn. Tough Workout appeals as best of the remainder, whilst Regal Empire also makes the short-list.

Dial A Lady (Parx R3, 18:49 BST) makes plenty of appeal and is the selection. She's already won twice this year and continues to hold her form well with a pair of third-placed finished last month. Shirley Greene won in better company than this at the end of last year and should find the drop back in distance a good move.

Hollywood Jet (Parx R8, 21:04 BST) recently completed the six-timer at the beginning of last month and holds the best claims. Most of those successes came in starter allowance events and he takes on similar company this time. South Sea makes appeal on first start for a barn in good form, whilst Thousand Percent also demands consideration on his best.