Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 16 November

Timeform identify the three best bets at Parx.
#7 B B's Rocket - Parx R2 (17:37)
B B's Rocket has been performing with credit in stronger starter allowance races than this and should put up a bold show. Main danger Lucky Imagination does have a layoff to overcome but should still be thereabouts, while Cartouche makes up the three.
#5 Sugar Streak - Parx R3 (18:04)
A C&D winner for previous connections in August, Sugar Streak has yet to really take off for her current barn but a slight drop in class should aid her cause in this contest. Fillupcohensapiker may provide the strongest opposition, while Lil Miss Hotshot is another to factor in.
#4 Golden Candy - Parx R6 (19:25)
Golden Candy has been knocking on the door of late, including when just touched off by a neck in a similar contest to this last time. He is taken to go one better this time around, with Diesel rated as the main threat, while Classy American also requires consideration.
