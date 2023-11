Three best bets in the US from Timeform

#6 More Than A Dance - Parx Racing, R3 (17:59)

MORE THAN A DANCE won here two starts back and looks to have good prospects of adding to that success in this spot. Cartier Cat can have his last run excused and should go well too. We Be There has been knocking on the door of late and is another not dismissed lightly.

#4 Laytown - Parx Racing, R6 (19:20)

LAYTOWN is in good form at present and, with his barn going well, is hard to look past. Secret Alliance is less up against it on his return from a break and could well come out best of the rest. Big Beemster also commands consideration at bigger odds.

#1 Talented Man - Parx Racing, R9 (20:41)

TALENTED MAN has an excellent chance at the weights and could take plenty of pegging back in this allowance. Iconic Legacy is difficult to overlook in view of strike rate alone and appeals most of the rest. A C Expressway has work to do to reverse recent form with the selection but also makes the shortlist.