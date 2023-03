#3 Ninja Prize - Parx Racing, R8 (19:49)

NINJA PRIZE has found only one too good the last twice and looks the one to beat in this maiden. Go East was just behind the selection last time but put in a good piece of work the other day and is our second pick. Bear Or Bull also demands consideration on debut.

#4 Katar - Turf Paradise, R4 (21:50)

KATAR won a similar contest here last time and can follow up. His trainer has a strong strike-rate round here, whilst his rider is in good form at present. It's Turbo has an absence to overcome but can't be ruled out on these terms and is taken to chase the selection home.

#9 Heroic Song - Will Rogers Downs, R9 (22:05)

HEROIC SONG had a hard race at Sam Houston last time, giving way after vying for the lead after a very wide trip. He's had a small break since and can return to winning ways here. He's Munnie goes for a barn with a very good record here and is high up on the shortlist too.