#5 Gimbala - Fort Erie, R1 (18:05)

GIMBALA is turned out quickly after showing best form yet last time and gets the nod. Her barn is in good form and can follow up her win in a similar contest here last time. Ima Daredevil has a good strike-rate and can chase the selection home back on dirt on barn debut.

#3 Datesfreedom - Finger Lakes, R5 (19:58)

DATESFREEDOM has less on plate here than in last race and looks to have decent prospects. He's been posting respectable speedfigures on the whole and can finally get off the mark here. North Coast could well emerge as best of the remainder, whilst Remember Normandy also demands consideration.

#6 Shuddacuddawudda - Fort Erie, R9 (22:00)

SHUDDACUDDAWUDDA is a big player if taking to the dirt on barn debut. She's only won once but gets class relief and could be hard to beat. Baby Driver can be in the mix if putting her best foot forward, whilst Formentor also needs a second look.