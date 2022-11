#2 Little Harbour - Parx Racing, R3 (17:19)

LITTLE HARBOUR recorded a good speedfigure when third in a similar contest last time and with a repeat looks sure to be on the premises. He's won twice this season and has a more appealing record than most. Sneakiness can chase the selection home.

#7 Magnolia Road - Parx Racing, R4 (17:46)

MAGNOLIA ROAD has an excellent chance at the weights and is taken to land this. She's lightly raced on dirt and produced her best effort on the surface on a sloppy track last time. Charlys Wild Angel is our second choice, whilst Only Girl can see out the 1-2-3.

#3 Nation of Laws - Zia Park, R1 (18:00)

NATION OF LAWS must have a good chance on these terms and is the tentative selection. She made a bright start for this barn when beaten less than a length in second in a similar contest over course and distance last time. Our Ten Angels recently got off the mark and that effort was underpinned by the clock; she looks second best.