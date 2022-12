#1A Melting Snow - Aqueduct R2 (17:50)

Melting Snow has been in good nick of late and was claimed following a recent C&D third by a trainer who does well with new acquisitions. She sets a good standard on form. Stable companion Prairie Fire appeals most of the rest, while Big Q also requires a second look.

#1 Dark Storm - Aqueduct R4 (18:46)

Dark Storm comes here in a very good vein of form and makes most appeal in what is an interesting claimer on the dirt. Chris And Dave hails from a stable that has been in good order for some time now and should also go close. Pioneer Spirit is another who demands consideration.

#5 Mosienko - Aqueduct R8 (20:40)

Mosienko couldn't make the step up to stakes company last time but had been a roll prior to that and should take plenty of stopping back down in grade here. Fouette won't lack for any assistance from the saddle and appeals as best of the rest, while Piece Of My Heart makes up the three.