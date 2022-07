Kleon (Delaware Park R1, 17:30 BST) is facing an easier assignment than last time and looks sure to be thereabouts. He's made a promising start for his new trainer in two runs at Monmouth Park and this looks a little easier. Brettmeister has switched barns and has to be respected.

Snackster (Delaware Park R4, 19:00 BST) has had a productive season and looks to have good prospects against these. She proved up to this class when beaten just three quarters of a length here last time and is turned out again quickly. Ms. Malevolence was an emphatic winner of a claimer here last time and has since switched barns but can't be ruled out.

Mi Yayis (Delaware Park R8, 21:00 BST) is well worth noting given stable's good record at this track and should make a bold show. Never out of the frame in three starts, she looks competitive on the figures. Liking It Twisted has joined a barn that does very well with new recruits and is a contender as well, whilst Illusion of Hope also requires a second look.