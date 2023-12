Three best bets in the US from Timeform

Regulatory Risk ran creditably to finish second in a stronger maiden than this at Keeneland last time and is taken get off the mark at third time of asking. Class Act looks next best, while the selection's stablemate Martingale rounds out the three.

Complete Agenda's latest run is best ignored after he stumbled at the start and he is taken to get back on track as he makes his first start for the Mike Maker barn having been claimed out of that contest. Apollo Rising was an easy winner last time and looks the biggest threat.

It's Cold in Dehere absolutely bolted up at this track on her most recent start last month and she'll take plenty of stopping if turning up in the same form this time around. Hydra hasn't been in great nick but drops in grade here and can chase the selection home. Vegas Weekend looks best of the rest.