#4 Golden Soda - Gulfstream Park, R4 (19:07)

GOLDEN SODA arrives here in a very good vein of form and seems the one they have to beat. He won his sole start on dirt and gets class relief here. Lost A Legend's last run can be excused after he had a very wide path to traverse and looks the likeliest runner-up.

#5 Be My Bestie - Hawthorne, R3 (21:24)

BE MY BESTIE lost by a nose last time and can quickly make up for that by getting off the mark at the fourth attempt. Cowgirl Frankie has interesting pieces of form to her name and appeals as best of the remainder.

#2 Stan The Cameraman - Hawthorne, R4 (21:51)

STAN THE CAMERAMAN has had a few goes but looks the clear pick at the weights and has a very good chance of finally earning his diploma. Noble Creeker gets significant class relief and is the pick of the remainder in this low-grade maiden claimer.