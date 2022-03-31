Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 31 March

#3 Kazmike - Aqueduct R1 (18:20)

KAZMIKE can make amends at the second time of asking. Racing up with the strong pace throughout, he was just touched off by an experienced runner from the powerful Steve Asmussen barn here on debut and should be hard to beat. Scherzando can get back on track, whilst Built To Last is improving.

#2 Tellaperfecttale - Aqueduct R4 (19:52)

TELLAPERFECTTALE hails from a barn in good form and can resume winning ways. She chased home a lightly-raced sort destined for better things last time and very much looks the one to aim at in this. Cadeau de Paix won't lack for any assistance from the saddle and should give a good account too. To A T can round out the places.

#6 Basilia - Gulfstream R8 (21:41)

BASILIA will be making her third successive start for a new trainer which makes her interesting. She has form in allowance contests and appeals as the one to beat on debut for William Tharrenos. Meet The Beauty appeals as best of the rest. Centsational also commands scrutiny.