Three best bets in the US from Timeform

#2 Ellie Deli - Belterra Park, R1 (17:05)

ELLIE DELI has an excellent chance at the weights and should make a bold show returning to the dirt. Momma Rio is starting out for a new barn and looks the likeliest to finish second. Wannagocamping won over course and distance when last on dirt and can also be in the mix.

#2 Wilma Mankiller - Hawthorne, R3 (21:24)

WILMA MANKILLER was an easy winner of similar contest over course and distance last time and can follow up for a barn in good form at present. Mysweetannalyze has won both her starts to date but may have to settle for second best. Lure'em In chased home the selection last time and may have to settle for minor money again.

#5 Ice Road - Saratoga, R9 (22:44)

ICE ROAD can finally break his string of recent second-placed finishes and record a second career success. Tenebris was beaten just a neck last time and should give another good account despite the wide gate. Inevtabl Connection also arrives in form and can also go well drawn on the inside.