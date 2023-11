Three best bets in the US from Timeform

Emerald Forest ran well to finish a close third at this track last time and will take plenty of beating of turning up in the same sort of form this time. Life Changer was in good nick when last seen back in the summer and will be a threat of fully tuned up for this return, while Seven Nation Army is also considered.

Vintage hasn't been seen since winning at Finger Lakes in August but she's with a trainer who knows the time of day and is likely to give her running despite returning from a bit of a break. Just a Nyquist has made the places on her last two starts and can do so again, while Accel Rose makes up the three.

Iridescent hasn't pulled up any trees in two starts since making a winning debut in the summer but this contest represents a drop in grade and he is taken to get back on track. Running Lucky and Badlands Ruler head up the opposition, while Guanare is another that may more to offer still.