Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 30 December

Little Ms Scarlet (Laurel R2, 17:54 GMT) is out again quickly after running her best race yet last time and looks worth a wager in this claimer. Laughin' Place has a decent chance on these terms and is likely to be in the mix as well, while Live Aid also commands scrutiny.

Crownedcountcristo (Laurel R4, 18:50 GMT) was below form in a better race than this last time and weighted to go well as he drops back down in class. Sheriff Chip makes appeal on stable debut and could well come out best of the rest, while Deshackled also demands a second look.

Flava's Dream (Laurel R9, 21:18 GMT) hasn't been cutting much ice of late but is now dropping down markedly in grade and could well wake up. Fearless Lassie is of interest starting out for a new barn and should go well too, while Notion Interruptus shouldn't be ruled out either.