#2 Driven One - Hawthorne, R1 (20:30)

DRIVEN ONE has two wins on the turf and must have a good chance on these terms returned to the green stuff. Ioya Again enters calculations on strike rate here alone and is likely to be on the premises as well.

#5 Danville - Hawthorne, R2 (20:57)

DANVILLE has been holding his form well this year and gets the nod after clocking a good time on latest start. Gold Buckle can't be ignored if putting his best foot forward. Game Boy Benny represents a barn with a strong record here and can see out the 1-2-3.

#8 Pino In A Purse - Woodbine, R2 (22:22)

PINO IN A PURSE has never won on turf but has a fine record on the synthetic surface and arrives here in a very good vein of form, so she is taken to land this. Silent Guroo goes well on the turf and can outrun her odds. Simple Souvenir won on the tapeta here last time and can take minor money.