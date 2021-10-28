Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 28 October

#8 Extreme - Keeneland R1 (18:00)

Extreme has an excellent chance at the weights and jumps off the page as the obvious winner of the maiden claimer that opens today's Keeneland card. Windcracker has joined an expert barn with similar types and appeals as best of the opposition, while Pharoah Cat can also make the places.

#5 Pinson - Keeneland R2 (18:32)

Pinson is a big player on stable debut and looks worth a wager in what is an interesting claimer on the main track. David's Gem could well emerge as best of the remainder, while Bobby Baby isn't entirely out of it either.

#9 Vintage Print - Keeneland R8 (21:44)

Vintage Print has faced some stiff tasks of late but is weighted to go well as he drops back in grade and very much looks the one to beat. Tarantino is partnered by a rider with a very good record here and can chase the selection home, while The Last Zip can't be ignored either.