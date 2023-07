#7 The King Cheek - Delaware Park, R3 (18:30)

THE KING CHEEK represents a jockey/trainer combination in very good order and appeals as the one to beat. Shady McGee can't be discounted on the pick of his efforts and can chase the selection home. Burgee is another who demands consideration.

#7 Leave It To Kitten - Belterra Park, R6 (18:55)

LEAVE IT TO KITTEN is in top form and is hard to get away from as he attempts the four-timer. Tiger Paw has been suited by this level the last twice and is likely to go close, too. Amended commands a second look as well.

#5 Unfaithful Ways - Del Mar, R4 (23:30)

UNFAITHFUL WAYS is in decent nick at present and should make a bold show to follow up from last time in this allowance contest. Zeyaraat hails from a barn that has been in good order for some time now and appeals as best of the remainder getting class relief. Aloha Kitten is another who requires a closer look.