Raise A Speights (Delaware Park R4, 19:00 BST) has a decent chance on these terms and should give backers a good run for their money. Runner-up on both starts at Laurel, his barn is going well at present and can get off the mark at the third time of asking. Mission Key was bumped and unseated his rider at the start last time but appeals as best of the remainder.

Birdman Richie (Gulfstream Park R6, 20:53 BST) looks the clear pick at the weights and should prove hard to beat. A good second in a similar event to today's contest, he can confirm form with No Man Left Behind, who has made big strides from just two outings. Savage Sailor also commands a closer look.

Steal Sunshine (Gulfstream Park R7, 21:27 BST) looks the clear pick at the weights and sets a very high standard. Sent off favourite last time, he could only manage a third-placed finish but had a couple of these behind. The Skipper Too is ridden by one of the best in the business and is the pick of the remainder for his new barn.