#3 Make Suggestions - Gulfstream Park, R1 (17:10)

MAKE SUGGESTIONS makes his debut and has leading claims for powerful connections. Go On Mo is ridden by one of the best in the business and is likely to be on the premises too. Cooler King also makes the short-list for minor money.

#4 Eldorado Dream - Turf Paradise, R4 (20:58)

ELDORADO DREAM will be hard to beat on these terms and sets a good standard for a barn with strong stats. Boisterously Irish comes here in a very good vein of form and can emerge best of the remainder, whilst Dreamer Girl is another who is entitled to a second look.

#2 Little Puck - Delta Downs, R6 (01:20)

LITTLE PUCK has been second on last three starts and appeals as being hard to beat on these terms. Young O' Daine makes appeal on barn debut and can emerge best of the rest after an absence. Russet Moon also makes the short-list.