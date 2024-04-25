Tony Calvin Tips

Serial Winners

Daryl Carter Tips

Kevin Blake Tips

Paul Nicholls Previews

Rachael Blackmore Insight

Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 25 April

US racing
Timeform pick out three selections from the US

Timeform pick out the three best bets from the US on Thursday.

  • Timeform pick out the best bets in the US

    • #5 No Action - Gulfstream Park, R3 (19:14)

    NO ACTION is expected to blossom in new surroundings and looks the one to beat on barn debut in this spot. Cajun Fantasy must have a good chance getting class relief and is likely to be on the premises too, whilst Val's Gal can see out the three.

    #2 Subtle Faith - Gulfstream Park, R4 (19:44)

    SUBTLE FAITH only has the one success to her name but holds most appeal in this lowly claimer. Tovia comes from a barn that specialises in this type of contest and looks the likeliest to finish second.

    #3 Man Friday - Turf Paradise, R3 (22:26)

    MAN FRIDAY has some interesting pieces of form to his name and looks sure to be thereabouts in this allowance. Bigfoot City has a good record on the turf and has to be a serious threat back on the grass, whilst Falsely Accused can make his presence felt on barn debut.

GET £20 IN FREE BETS WHEN YOU BET £5

New customers only. Bet £5 on the Betfair Sportsbook and receive £20 in FREE bets once your qualifying bet has been settled. T&Cs apply.

Turf Paradise (US) 25th Apr (R3 1m Allw Claim)

Show Hide

Thursday 25 April, 10.26pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Falsely Accused
Primo Touch
Man Friday
The Right Stuff
Medimpact
Bigfoot City
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Most read stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Friday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin backs 14/1 shot to Star at Sandown

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Daryl Carter's Tips: 8/1 Portland will relish new stamina test in Sandown Classic Trial

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Ryan Moore: Some good chances in Sandown's Group races on Friday

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Casting to play a starring role at Warwick

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Hunt down the 16/1 double for Thursday profit

  6. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diaries: £3M is the target at Sandown on Saturday

More Horse Racing Tips