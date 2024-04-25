Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 25 April

Timeform pick out the best bets in the US

NO ACTION is expected to blossom in new surroundings and looks the one to beat on barn debut in this spot. Cajun Fantasy must have a good chance getting class relief and is likely to be on the premises too, whilst Val's Gal can see out the three.

SUBTLE FAITH only has the one success to her name but holds most appeal in this lowly claimer. Tovia comes from a barn that specialises in this type of contest and looks the likeliest to finish second.

MAN FRIDAY has some interesting pieces of form to his name and looks sure to be thereabouts in this allowance. Bigfoot City has a good record on the turf and has to be a serious threat back on the grass, whilst Falsely Accused can make his presence felt on barn debut.