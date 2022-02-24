Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 24 February

Aqueduct (US) 24th Feb (R6 1m Allw)Show Hide
Thursday 24 February, 8.25pm
Timeform provide the three best bets at Aqueduct on Thursday.
"...was below form in allowance company last time but will be much more at home back in the claiming ranks today..."
Timeform on Bastet
#7 Bastet - Aqueduct R2 (18:20)
Bastet was below form in allowance company last time but will be much more at home back in the claiming ranks today. R Working Girl has to be of interest given her strike rate at this venue and is likely to go close too, while Left Leaning Lucy is another who is entitled to consideration.
#7 Magnetron - Aqueduct R3 (18:48)
Magnetron has joined a barn that does well with its claiming acquisitions and looks to have decent prospects of going one better than last time. Flowers For Lisa is another that has joined a trainer who does good work with new recruits and is the pick of the remainder.
#7 Forty Two Ace - Aqueduct R6 (20:25)
The hat-trick seeking Forty Two Ace has an excellent chance at the weights and seems sure to be on the premises once again. Breadman has a jockey up with a great record here and should give a good account too, while Fenway isn't out of it either.
