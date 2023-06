#6 Daufuskie Island - Belmont Park, R7 (21:16)

DAUFUSKIE ISLAND is chasing a hat-trick and has an excellent chance at the weights, so is the one to go with. Unique Unions made a pleasing return in April and is taken to come out best of the rest. First Deputy also needs a closer look on barn debut.

#5 Simply Stated - Penn National, R1 (23:00)

SIMPLY STATED has only had three starts but has made an excellent start to her racing career and can gain a second success here. Schnuer Will is less up against it on this occasion and ought to go close as well. Stormy Spell can have her last run excused and shouldn't be ruled out of things.

#4 Kathaan - Hawthorne, R7 (23:12)

KATHAAN is quickly back with her former barn who do very well with their runners in this type of race and seems sure to be on the premises. Plus Chic enters calculations on strike rate here alone and should go close too. Cat Attack can't be ignored either on the pick of her best efforts.