Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 22 February

Three best bets in the US from Timeform

#1 Girvin Girl - Gulfstream R3 (18:09)

Girvin Girl was pressured on the lead when only third last time, but there's every chance she gets an easier time of things here and should go close if that's the case. Adios Babe finished head of the selection last time but may have to settle for minor money here, with Atalanta Alexandra another who should be in the mix.

#2 Foxy Lady - Gulfstream R7 (20:09)

Foxy Lady has some solid synthetic form to her name and looks worth backing to put a poor dirt run behind her as she switches back to the all-weather. Gitana is one to consider at a bigger price, while Avatal Hero is another hat can't be ruled out.

#3 Whisper Not - Gulfstream R9 (21:08)

Whisper Not has faced some stiff tasks of late but this starter allowance contests represents a drop in grade and she is taken to get back to winning ways. Ocala Dream has recently been claimed and may make an instant impact for new connections, while Space Launch attracts the services of David Egan and should also be thereabouts.