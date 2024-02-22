Serial Winners

Tony Calvin Tips

Paul Nicholls Previews

Kevin Blake Tips

Daryl Carter Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 22 February

US racing
Timeform focus on the US action at Gulfstream

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Gulfstream on Thursday.

  • Three best bets in the US from Timeform

    • #1 Girvin Girl - Gulfstream R3 (18:09)

    Girvin Girl was pressured on the lead when only third last time, but there's every chance she gets an easier time of things here and should go close if that's the case. Adios Babe finished head of the selection last time but may have to settle for minor money here, with Atalanta Alexandra another who should be in the mix.

    #2 Foxy Lady - Gulfstream R7 (20:09)

    Foxy Lady has some solid synthetic form to her name and looks worth backing to put a poor dirt run behind her as she switches back to the all-weather. Gitana is one to consider at a bigger price, while Avatal Hero is another hat can't be ruled out.

    #3 Whisper Not - Gulfstream R9 (21:08)

    Whisper Not has faced some stiff tasks of late but this starter allowance contests represents a drop in grade and she is taken to get back to winning ways. Ocala Dream has recently been claimed and may make an instant impact for new connections, while Space Launch attracts the services of David Egan and should also be thereabouts.

FREE BET EVERY WEEKEND UNTIL CHELTENHAM

Get a free bet from Betfair to have on racing multiples every weekend until the 2024 Cheltenham Festival. You must opt-in to take part. T&Cs apply.

Gulfstream Park (US) 22nd Feb (R9 1m1f Claim)

Show Hide

Thursday 22 February, 9.08pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Mutaawid
Whisper Not
Lord Eddard Stark
Ocala Dream
Space Launch
Desolator
Samburu
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Most read stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Daryl Carter's Tips: 13/2 Clearpoint well-fancied down in grade at Newcastle

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin's trio of fresh tips at Kempton and Newcastle

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Nephew to benefit from fast pace at Thurles

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Cor to hit his rivals for six in Thursday Newcastle double

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Cheltenham Tips: Kevin Blake's ante-post verdict on the Novice Chases

  6. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Watch Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Decs: Pic D'Orhy goes straight to Aintree after Betfair Ascot Chase win

More Horse Racing Tips