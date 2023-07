#1 Couger - Hawthorne, R3 (21:24)

COUGER is weighted to go well and would seem to have the best chance. She could end up with an easy lead here and may well be hard to peg back. Maria's Gift is facing an easier assignment than last time and can chase the selection home.

#4 Map - Woodbine, R1 (21:50)

MAP has shaped well in some better races and will take plenty of beating dropping into maiden claiming company. Frac Tales was narrowly beaten last time and may have to settle for second once more.

#6 Loveyoulikecrazy - Hawthorne, R5 (22:18)

LOVEYOULIKECRAZY has had a few goes already but looks up to finally getting off the mark. Her barn has a good record here and she'll likely be on the pace. Freedom Attack is partnered by a rider with a very good record here and is the pick of the remainder.