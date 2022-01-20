Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 20 January

#6 Pearlintherough - Gulfstream R1 (17:30)

Pearlintherough has to be considered on her first start for a new trainer and looks worth supporting with more improvement likely. Miss Beth'el arrives here in a very good vein of form and appeals most of the remainder, while Numeric also commands respect.

#1 Lord Of Legends - Gulfstream R2 (17:59)

Lord Of Legends is a very interesting runner following switch of stables and should make a bold show in this claimer. Qian B C has a decent chance on these terms and should go close too, while Positively Awesome commands a closer look as well.

#7 Bramble Berry - Gulfstream R7 (20:37)

Bramble Berry recorded the best workout of the day the other day and makes plenty of appeal in this starter allowance contest. Larimar is in decent nick at present and appeals most of the rest, while Trevess is also an interesting runner.