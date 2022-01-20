To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 20 January

US racing
Timeform focus on the action at Gulfstream

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Gulfstream on Thursday.

"...is a very interesting runner following switch of stables and should make a bold show in this claimer..."

Timeform on Lord of Legends

#6 Pearlintherough - Gulfstream R1 (17:30)

Pearlintherough has to be considered on her first start for a new trainer and looks worth supporting with more improvement likely. Miss Beth'el arrives here in a very good vein of form and appeals most of the remainder, while Numeric also commands respect.

#1 Lord Of Legends - Gulfstream R2 (17:59)

Lord Of Legends is a very interesting runner following switch of stables and should make a bold show in this claimer. Qian B C has a decent chance on these terms and should go close too, while Positively Awesome commands a closer look as well.

#7 Bramble Berry - Gulfstream R7 (20:37)

Bramble Berry recorded the best workout of the day the other day and makes plenty of appeal in this starter allowance contest. Larimar is in decent nick at present and appeals most of the rest, while Trevess is also an interesting runner.

Gulfstream Park (US) 20th Jan (R7 5f Allw)

Thursday 20 January, 8.37pm

Trevess
Larimar
Dial To Win
Sassy Beast
Follow Me Mom
Nikee Kan
Bramble Berry
