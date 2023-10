Three best bets in North America from Timeform

#1 Kbcya Later - Laurel Park, R2 (17:56)

KBCYA LATER can take advantage of the class relief and inside draw in this claimer. He also has one of the tracks leading riders in the saddle. Landon Jack can make another bold bid from the front and is likely to be on the premises. Steele Money is taken to outrun his odds back on the dirt and can finish third.

#2 Dream Of Blessings - Laurel Park, R8 (21:02)

DREAM OF BLESSINGS is a big player on barn debut and gets the nod to land the spoils. Food Foodie scored by a wide margin at this level over course and distance last time and is also likely to be in the mix. Hellman returns to the dirt and is another that comes into the reckoning.

#4 Francesco Clemente - Belmont At The Big A, R9 (21:54)

FRANCESCO CLEMENTE was a smart performer when previously trained in Britain and shaped with encouragement on US debut last time, he can land this allowance contest. Paddington looks the stable pick on jockey bookings and is the pick of the remainder. Ghostlyprince arrives in good form and can see out the 1-2-3.