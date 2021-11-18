To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 18 November

US racing
Timeform pick out the best bets in the US

Timeform provide the three best bets at Laurel and Woodbine on Thursday.

#3 Decoupage - Laurel R1 (17:25)

Decoupage has joined an expert barn with similar types and looks worth supporting to go one better than at Delaware last time. Gifted Heart enters calculations on strike rate here alone and appeals as best of the remainder, while Sick Pack Sara can chase the top pair home.

#2 Poolside Manners - Woodbine R1 (17:55)

Poolside Manners has run well on each career start to date and is now the subject of a significant trainer change to the excellent Norman McKnight. T'pring appeals as clearly best of the opposition, while Bizymaline can also make the frame.

#2 Don't Call Me Mary - Laurel R8 (21:03)

Don't Call Me Mary ran respectable against the likes of Bell Sofia in Grade 2 company last time and has an excellent chance as she drops back down into allowance optional claiming company. Malibu Beauty has paid her way at this venue before and appeals as best of the remainder.

