#4 Twice Smitten - Belmont Park, R3 (21:07)

TWICE SMITTEN is weighted to go well and should make a bold show. Beaten just a head on second start for this barn last time, she can gain quick compensation here. Vallarand has gone to a barn that improve their recruits off a claim and is also likely to be thereabouts. Trade Secret is another who demands consideration.

#4 Danville - Hawthorne, R6 (22:45)

DANVILLE will be hard to beat on these terms and is the selection. His barn has a good record here and this represents a good opportunity. Moment is in decent nick at present and should go close chasing the hat-trick. Lavender Earl took a back in the right direction last time and can't be ruled out.

#2 Papa Rocket - Hawthorne, R7 (23:12)

PAPA ROCKET gets class relief here and should make a bold bid to resume winning ways. Follow The Signs can't be discounted having joined a barn with a good record in these types of races. West Warpath can see out the 1-2-3.