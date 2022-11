#5 Signal From Noise - Aqueduct, R1 (17:20)

SIGNAL FROM NOISE faced a deep trip on debut but still chased the winner home and is chosen to go one better this time. Adam's Angel has clocked some respectable efforts from four outings and is taken as second choice.

#2 Stubborn Streak - Woodbine, R1 (21:50)

STUBBORN STREAK has hit the boards on each of his three starts and should give another good account attempting to get off the mark here. It's True is less up against it on this occasion and is likely to be thereabouts as well. I'm No Sleepy Joe is another who demands a second look in this company.

#1 Swinging Mandy - Woodbine, R7 (00:50)

SWINGING MANDY may not get an easy lead this time but has to be taken seriously to follow up from last time. Ya Mar has done little wrong this year despite not getting her head in front and is also likely to be on the premises. Gamble's Silver is holding her form well and deserves some consideration too.