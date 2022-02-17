To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 17 February

US racing
Timeform focus on the US action at Gulfstream

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Gulfstream on Thursday.

"...clocked a good time while posting one of her best efforts when runner-up on her latest start..."

Timeform on Splicer

#11 Splicer - Gulfstream R1 (17:30)

Splicer clocked a good time while posting one of her best efforts when runner-up on her latest start and looks worth siding with to finally get off the mark. Brain Trust should also go close, while Vintage Girl can't be ruled out of things either.

#2 Dimenna - Gulfstream R2 (17:59)

A winner here in December, Dimenna ran respectably when third last time and is weighted to go well again. Wicked Temptations is also of more interest with this trip more in his favour, while New York Style can also make the frame.

#3 Henry's World - Gulfstream R6 (20:05)

Henry's World is a big player on stable debut and looks to have strong claims of recording a seventh career success. Forest Survivor has a jockey up with a great record here and is next on our list, while New York's Finest also demands a closer look.

Gulfstream Park (US) 17th Feb (R6 5f Claim)

Thursday 17 February, 8.05pm

Paladio
Forest Survivor
Henrys World
Grainger County
New Yorks Finest
Battle Of Blenheim
Living Vicariously
