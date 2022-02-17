Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 17 February

#11 Splicer - Gulfstream R1 (17:30)

Splicer clocked a good time while posting one of her best efforts when runner-up on her latest start and looks worth siding with to finally get off the mark. Brain Trust should also go close, while Vintage Girl can't be ruled out of things either.

#2 Dimenna - Gulfstream R2 (17:59)

A winner here in December, Dimenna ran respectably when third last time and is weighted to go well again. Wicked Temptations is also of more interest with this trip more in his favour, while New York Style can also make the frame.

#3 Henry's World - Gulfstream R6 (20:05)

Henry's World is a big player on stable debut and looks to have strong claims of recording a seventh career success. Forest Survivor has a jockey up with a great record here and is next on our list, while New York's Finest also demands a closer look.