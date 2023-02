#8 Grace Darling - Gulfstream Park, R5 (19:09)

GRACE DARLING has joined a barn in good form and a repeat of her last effort when trained in Ireland makes her of major interest. Accept The Outcome represents strong connections and appeals most of the rest. Armonia is another who requires consideration.

#1 Ted's Candy Girl - Turf Paradise, R3 (20:55)

TED'S CANDY GIRL is a danger on barn debut if repeating her effort last month and looks the one to get on board with. Downthestreetdebby is back at a more suitable distance today and is the pick of the remainder.

#5 Cinnte Winnte - Turf Paradise, R4 (21:27)

CINNTE WINNTE won at this level last time and should be hard to beat again, she makes plenty of appeal to follow up. Lexophilia could well come out best of the remainder on barn debut. Tick Tock deserves some consideration as well.