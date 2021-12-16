To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 16 December

US racing
Timeform pick out the best bets in the US

Timeform pick out the three best bets from Laurel Park and Turf Paradise on Thursday.

"...she looks the obvious choice..."

Timeform on Mending

#1 Mailman's A Flyer - Laurel Park, R3 (18:22)

Mailman's A Flyer made a very promising debut when second in a maiden special weight here last month and looks the one to beat dropped in grade. The consistent Uncommon Valor put in a good piece of work the other day and can chase the selection home.

#1 Mending - Laurel Park, R6 (19:49)

Mending has an excellent chance at the weights and the benefit of the inside rail in her attempt to follow up from last time, she looks the obvious choice. Magical Luna is facing an easier assignment than last time and can fill the runner-up spot, whilst Response Time cannot be ruled out.

#2 Happy Happy Happy - Turf Paradise, R3 (20:45)

Happy Happy Happy has been runner-up on her last 3 starts, all on turf, and makes plenty of appeal in this. If You Want It has a few placed efforts around here and is also likely to be on the premises. Kissable U also demands consideration.

