#7 Adriana Es Bonita - Delaware Park, R1 (17:30)

ADRIANA ES BONITA looks the clear pick at the weights and sets a good standard. This isn't a deep contest of its type and her ½-length second last time looks the race to concentrate on. Misspoken has a good recent workout on record and is the pick of the remainder. Wind Tryst gets class relief and merits a closer look as well.

#6 San Nicola Star - Woodbine, R1 (21:50)

SAN NICOLA STAR has a decent chance on these terms and seems likely to take the beating. She easily won a similar contest over course and distance last time and could take some pegging back. Ami's Link gets class relief and is taken to chase the selection home.

#5 Mystic Point - Woodbine, R3 (22:52)

MYSTIC POINT comes here in a very good vein of form and should make a bold show. Just failing by a head to break his maiden on the turf last time, that looks the most solid recent form. Kodiak Mamba has less on plate here than in last race and appeals most of the rest, whilst Robitaille deserves some consideration as well in this grade.