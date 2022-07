#2 Change The World - Charles Town, R1 (00:00)

CHANGE THE WORLD has an excellent chance at the weights and is a confident selection. She has been running creditably in similar contests and can take advantage this time. Whale of A Time represents a barn that do well in this type of event and is the pick of the remainder.

#7 Withherbootson - Canterbury Park, R3 (00:10)

WITHHERBOOTSON looks to have decent claims in this. The selection's sole success came in a C&D maiden last year and after running in allowance events this season, she gets marked class relief here. She's Xtremely Hot has less on plate than last time and should also go close, whilst Full Speed Astern also needs a second look.

#4 Foolish Dreams - Evangeline Downs, R4 (00:51)

FOOLISH DREAMS is from a barn that do well with its runners and is up to winning this. He's done all his racing on dirt so far but if transferring that level to the turf, should certainly be competitive in this. Real City Speed has won both starts on this surface and steps up in class. Order Up is worth a second look on turf debut.