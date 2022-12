#4 Funny Joke - Aqueduct R3 (18:18)

Funny Joke was a good runner-up on stable debut over this C&D last time and looks sure to go well again if reproducing that effort. Money Mike looks to have been found a very competitive spot and is our next pick, while Cousin Andrew makes up the three.

#3 Monshun - Aqueduct R4 (18:46)

Monshun ran poorly last time but was claimed out of that race by a trainer who does well with new recruits and looks to have been well placed to get back to form. Sweet As Sugar may be the one to chase the selection home, while High School Crush is another to consider.

#7 Know It All Audrey - Aqueduct R7 (20:14)

Know It All Audrey has been in fine form of late posted a good timefigure when winning over C&D last time. She looks to have strong claims of recording her fifth career success. Caragate is a contender too and may be next best, while Golden Rocket also requires scrutiny.