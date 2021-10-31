Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 31 October

#5 Fairywren - Woodbine R7 (19:58)

Fairywren has form with a few of these and looks weighted to strike. He finished behind Pledge (who finished second) on his latest start over course and distance last month, but didn't get the clearest run and made good late headway. He should be competitive if building on that. Pledge represents a stable that do well in this type of event and is feared once again.

#2 Dolder Grand - Woodbine R8 (20:30)

Dolder Grand is a consistent sort who arrives at the top of his game, and arguably produced a career best when fourth in the Seagram Cup at this venue last time. He was bumped at the start on that occasion and didn't get the smoothest run round, either, so there is reason to think he will once again be competitive. Riptide Rock has a good recent workout on record and is likely to be thereabouts too.

#9 Florida Won - Woodbine R9 (21:00)

Flordia Won was successful in a similar event over course and distance in July and is fancied to dispel a poor run in allowance company last time. He looks the pick of the weights, ahead of Street Legal, who was a wide-margin winner last time and is clearly in great heart.

