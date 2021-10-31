To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 31 October

US racing
Timeform pick out their three best bets at Woodbine tonight

Timeform pick out a trio of horses to back from this evening's card at Woodbine.

"...there is reason to think he will once again be competitive..."

Timeform on Dolder Grand

#5 Fairywren - Woodbine R7 (19:58)

Fairywren has form with a few of these and looks weighted to strike. He finished behind Pledge (who finished second) on his latest start over course and distance last month, but didn't get the clearest run and made good late headway. He should be competitive if building on that. Pledge represents a stable that do well in this type of event and is feared once again.

#2 Dolder Grand - Woodbine R8 (20:30)

Dolder Grand is a consistent sort who arrives at the top of his game, and arguably produced a career best when fourth in the Seagram Cup at this venue last time. He was bumped at the start on that occasion and didn't get the smoothest run round, either, so there is reason to think he will once again be competitive. Riptide Rock has a good recent workout on record and is likely to be thereabouts too.

#9 Florida Won - Woodbine R9 (21:00)

Flordia Won was successful in a similar event over course and distance in July and is fancied to dispel a poor run in allowance company last time. He looks the pick of the weights, ahead of Street Legal, who was a wide-margin winner last time and is clearly in great heart.

Woodbine (US) 31st Oct (R9 1m1f Claim)

Sunday 31 October, 9.00pm

A I Initiative
World Of Prospects
Four Knights
Street Legal
Leonards Bay
Spring Edition
Ice Challenge
Florida Won
Giant Mine
Self Inflicted
Blockbuster
