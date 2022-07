#9 Ice Love - Gulfstream Park, R1 (17:30)

ICE LOVE comes here in a very good vein of form and looks to have decent prospects. She's had a few goes to break her maiden already but she recorded a good speed figure after setting quick fractions when third last time. Blame The Vets appeals most of the rest stretching back out in distance. Hotter Than July is also a contender.

#8 Bad To The Bones - Delaware Park, R4 (19:00)

BAD TO THE BONES has leading claims in this maiden contest. He's returned in good heart this season, beaten just a nose in a 3-runner contest at Laurel Park last time, with the other runner beaten out of sight. Hanford should be on the premises, whilst Jest Above is worth a second look.

#6 Don't Break The Law - Parx Racing, R5 (19:43)

DONT BREAK THE LAW has a decent chance on these terms and holds better claims than most. The selection has been placed on his last four starts in better contests than this and gets class relief back in a claimer today. Explain is our second choice, whilst Dangnabbit can't be confidently ruled out.