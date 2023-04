#5 Bright Forecast - Tampa Bay Downs, R2 (17:33)

BRIGHT FORECAST looks the clear pick at the weights and looks the one to fall in with. His barn is in great nick at present and he can continue that run of form. Call Me Ice Man beat the selection last time but is worse off at the weights this time, he still looks the likeliest runner-up.

#1 Happy Clouds - Laurel Park, R4 (18:52)

HAPPY CLOUDS is in decent nick at present and should make a bold show. Runner-up on last three starts, including a stakes contest on latest outing, this looks a fairly easier task. Musicmansandy was found out in better company last time but can't be ruled out. Liquidator is maintaining her form well and is entitled to be on the premises.

#1 Sociallongdistance - Tampa Bay Downs, R9 (21:07)

SOCIALLONGDISTANCE is turned out quickly after running a strong race in stakes company last time and looks the one to beat. Barrel of Quests has joined a barn that have worked wonders with new arrivals and is also likely to be in the mix. Battle Scars isn't entirely out of it either on the back of two good efforts.