Three best bets in the US from Timeform

#1 Fabulous Fox - Aqueduct, R1 (17:20)

FABULOUS FOX showed more speed from the gate second time out and can go one better in this maiden contest. City Blocks was narrowly beaten in a four-way photo last time and is the one for the forecast. Thirteen Red Flags can see out the 1-2-3.

#1 Drum Roll Please - Aqueduct, R3 (18:19)

DRUM ROLL PLEASE represents a powerful barn and can return to winning ways after a fine third in a Grade 2 in the mud here last time. El Grande O has gone well in stakes company before and the merit of last effort was underpinned by the clock, so is taken to get second. Khanate can chase them home.

#1 Tapit Three Times - Gulfstream Park, R8 (20:37)

TAPIT THREE TIMES won on debut and then pulled clear of the rest when second last time. His run style gives him a great chance from gate one. Rezasrolex is chasing the hat-trick but is worse off at the weights than the selection this time, while Magicshadow may find the pair too strong again.