Three best bets at the Breeders' Cup from Timeform

The Mile looks one of the more interesting races over the two days of this year's Breeders' Cup and Japan can taste success courtesy of SONGLINE. She has few miles on the clock for her age and her recent formlines look strong. Master of The Seas has a tough draw but is holding his form well at present and shouldn't be too far away. Mawj made a winning return in a US Grade 1 last time though this is a tougher assignment.

IDIOMATIC is on a roll and looks the one to be on to add another top-level success. Adare Manor will be a tough nut to crack, though this looks tougher than the small fields she's dominated recently. Clairiere could be the one to take advantage should they both go full throttle up top.

MOSTAHDAF hasn't had a hard season and it's difficult to look past his claims given the races he's won this year. Onesto hasn't gone to the well too often either and a repeat of his last effort puts him bang in the mix. An on-song Auguste Rodin can chase them home.