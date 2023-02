#5 If Then - Laurel Park, R1 (17:25)

IF THEN is from a barn that are doing well with its runners at present and appeals as the one they have to beat. Cause To Dream is attempting to follow up a recent course and distance success and can chase the selection home. Icy Reply gets class relief and may not be far away at a big price.

#3 Mailman's A Flyer - Laurel Park, R3 (18:25)

MAILMAN'S A FLYER has an excellent chance at the weights and holds better claims than most. He's only won once but this looks a good opportunity to put the record straight. Aristocat arrives here in a very good vein of form and is likely to be on the premises too for a barn in good form. Tenax can't be ruled out of things either.

#1 Creative Cloud - Tampa Bay Downs, R3 (18:41)

CREATIVE CLOUD has an excellent chance at the weights and would be folly to overlook. His barn has a superb record round here. Fulton Street looks the likeliest to finish second, while Punx is a danger if transferring his form to the dirt.