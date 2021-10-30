Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 30 October

#1 Ironstone - Woodbine R3 (18:55)

Ironstone has impressively won his last two starts and recorded the best workout of the day the other day, suggesting he remains in good form. Hicksy was a wide-margin winner last time and is clearly in great heart too, while Twenty Four Mamba can also make the places.

#11 Souper Watson - Woodbine R7 (21:00)

Souper Watson now has blinkers on dropping from a route to a sprint and should make a bold show. Mason's Gamble will be hard to beat on these terms and is next on our list, while There's No Joe shouldn't be discarded either.

#6 God Of Love - Woodbine R8 (21:30)

God Of Love improved markedly on his debut run to take a stakes contest here last time and has strong claims of following up. Fast Feet is turned out quickly after showing best form yet last time and is likely to be on the premises as well, while Stronger Together also demands respect.

