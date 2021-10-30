To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 30 October

US racing
Timeform pick out their three best bets at Woodbine tonight

Timeform pick out a trio of horses to back from this evening's card at Woodbine.

"...will be hard to beat on these terms..."

Timeform on Souper Watson

#1 Ironstone - Woodbine R3 (18:55)

Ironstone has impressively won his last two starts and recorded the best workout of the day the other day, suggesting he remains in good form. Hicksy was a wide-margin winner last time and is clearly in great heart too, while Twenty Four Mamba can also make the places.

#11 Souper Watson - Woodbine R7 (21:00)

Souper Watson now has blinkers on dropping from a route to a sprint and should make a bold show. Mason's Gamble will be hard to beat on these terms and is next on our list, while There's No Joe shouldn't be discarded either.

#6 God Of Love - Woodbine R8 (21:30)

God Of Love improved markedly on his debut run to take a stakes contest here last time and has strong claims of following up. Fast Feet is turned out quickly after showing best form yet last time and is likely to be on the premises as well, while Stronger Together also demands respect.

Woodbine (US) 30th Oct (R8 1m1f Stks)

Saturday 30 October, 9.30pm

