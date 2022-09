#3 Annapolis - Saratoga, R4 (18:43)

ANNAPOLIS looks the pick in this Grade 3. He won a stakes contest at Belmont in July, before finishing second to Godolphin's Nations Pride in the Grade 1 Saratoga Derby last month. Ethereal Road is kept to the turf and looks less up against it on this occasion, so is the tentative selection for the forecast.

#4 War Like Goddess - Saratoga, R10 (22:09)

WAR LIKE GODDESS has a decent chance on these terms and appeals as the one to beat. A winner of both her starts this season, she had three of today's rivals immediately behind in the Grade 2 Glens Falls here last time. Virginia Joy is in decent nick at present and can chase the selection home, whilst Temple City Terror also demands scrutiny.

#2 Olympiad - Saratoga, R11 (22:45)

This doesn't look the deepest Group One, but OLYMPIAD can get back on track and resume winning ways. Americanrevolution chased home the selection in the Grade 2 Stephen Foster at Churchill Downs in July and is taken to do the same again. First Captain can see out the 1-2-3.