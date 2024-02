Three best bets in the US from Timeform

#2 Captain Party - Aqueduct, R2 (17:20)

CAPTAIN PARTY gets class relief and looks the one to aim at in this maiden claimer. English Storm hails from a barn with a good record here and can come out best of the remainder, while Midnight Express commands respect as well despite being off the track for a long time.

#5 Heavyweight Champs - Aqueduct, R6 (19:20)

HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPS wasn't too far away from going wire-to-wire in a stakes race on debut and should find this drop into maiden company there for the taking. Liberty Central has proven consistent so far and should be on the premises once more, while Red Flyer is worth a market check on debut.

#4 El Grande O - Aqueduct, R9 (20:55)

A wide range of abilities on show in this Grade 3 but EL GRANDE O's consistency can see him take the spoils. Uncle Heavy is two from three for a yard going well right now and should make his presence felt at this level. Mission Beach represents a barn whose runners always command respect and can see out the three.